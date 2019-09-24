A man is facing federal charges on allegations he received and possessed child pornography in Rock Island County.
Lonnie J. Moreno, age and address unavailable, received child pornography via electronic means between June 13, 2018, and Dec. 21, 2018, according to court documents fled in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Authorities say he possessed child pornography on Jan. 27.
A federal grand jury indicted Moreno on Sept. 17, according to court records. The case was unsealed on Monday, and Moreno's next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.
Anyone who believes a child may be in danger should contact a local law enforcement agency or the Quad-Cities branch of Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500 or through the P3 tips app. Crime Stoppers tips may be left anonymously.
Tips can also be left with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.