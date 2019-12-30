Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing Sunday in East Moline

A Rock Island man faces charges he stabbed a woman Sunday in East Moline.
Martin Cerda, 57, Rock Island, appeared before Judge Norma Kauzlarich, on Monday, charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery. He is accused of wounding a woman with a knife, puncturing both of her lungs.
The attack is alleged to have happened at 2:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in East Moline, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department. The woman was stabbed several times in the head and back.
Her condition was not available Monday afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
After the attack, police say Cerda fled to Rock Island. He was arrested there with the help of the Rock Island Police Department.
The Rock Island County Public Defender’s Office will represent Cerda.
His next court date was set for Jan. 21, then he was returned to the Rock Island County Jail.
Cerda’s bail is $500,000 cash. To be released he would have to post the entire amount.
Anthony's memorable 2019 articles
I picked stories in which the sources inspired me or where I was able to give the reader a peek at something unusual.
The perserverence and dignity of Trudy's family in the face of an event that haunts them to this day, and the dedication of investigators tryi…
The DePauw's were fun and welcoming as we watched them care for cows on one of the coldest days of the year.
The KISS concert: The fans and their stories were amazing and KISS shared the story in their Twitter feed. That was pretty cool.
I did not know snow sculpting was a thing until I met Daryl Brekke.
The East Moline police gave us every access as they remembered an officer killed on a call many years ago. That helped me, I hope, put the re…