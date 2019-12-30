Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing Sunday in East Moline

A Rock Island man faces charges he stabbed a woman Sunday in East Moline.

Martin Cerda, 57, Rock Island, appeared before Judge Norma Kauzlarich, on Monday, charged with attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery. He is accused of wounding a woman with a knife, puncturing both of her lungs.

The attack is alleged to have happened at 2:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in East Moline, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department. The woman was stabbed several times in the head and back.

Her condition was not available Monday afternoon.

After the attack, police say Cerda fled to Rock Island. He was arrested there with the help of the Rock Island Police Department.

The Rock Island County Public Defender’s Office will represent Cerda.

His next court date was set for Jan. 21, then he was returned to the Rock Island County Jail.

Cerda’s bail is $500,000 cash. To be released he would have to post the entire amount.

