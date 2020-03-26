Man charged in shooting at Davenport tavern sentenced to probation

A Davenport man charged for firing a pistol at someone while standing in the parking lot of a Davenport tavern in January 2019, has been sentenced to three years on probation.
Kendrick Jamaal Jones, 30, was sentenced Thursday by Scott County District Judge Patrick McElyea during a hearing in Scott County District Court.
Jones had been charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon-intent to injure, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. He also had been charged with reckless use of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison sentence, as well as carrying weapons and driving while barred, both aggravated misdemeanors that carry a prison sentence of two years.
In a plea agreement, Jones pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon-threats only, a Class D felony. He also pleaded guilty to the charge of carrying weapons.
The charges of driving while barred and reckless use of a firearm were dismissed.
According to police arrest affidavits at the time filed by Davenport Police Officer Evan Obert, at 1:28 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2019, police were sent to The Pour House, 1502 W. Locust St., to investigate a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot.
Jones was seen on surveillance video firing the pistol at another person, and witnesses on the scene told police they saw Jones shoot at the victim.
During the incident, Jones and the victim got into a fight when the victim attempted to disarm Jones.
A pistol with a shell casing still in the ejection port was found at the scene, as were multiple empty shell casings.
Surveillance video also captured Jones driving into the parking lot in a Nissan Rogue and getting out of the driver’s side door. Jones is barred from driving.
Costs and restitution were waived. In his court documents, Jones said that he cannot work as he has been shot and is waiting on disability.
Jones was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse assault-first offense. According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Michael Catton, Jones struck the woman in the face multiple times leaving her with a bloody inner lip.
A bench trial is scheduled for May 8 in that case.
