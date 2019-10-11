A Moline man has been accused of robbing a convenience store on Tuesday.
Diaaron W. McAdams, 19, Moline, has been charged with aggravated robbery, according to Rock Island County court records. According to authorities, he stole money, liquor, and cigars by implying he had a gun and threatening violence.
Moline police officers were called around 11:28 p.m. Tuesday to the Super Stop, 1305 15th St. to investigate the robbery, according to police reports. The victims were a 45-year-old man and a 22-year-old man. McAdams was arrested at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of 13th Street, Moline.
His bail has been set at $75,000, according to court records. To be released he would have to post a $7,500 bond. McAdams' next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 22.