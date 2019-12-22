Man charged after secretly making video of himself and woman having sex

A Davenport man is facing a charge of invasion of privacy after police allege he took a video of himself and a woman having sex without her consent to record the act.

Dakotah Layne Hebeler, 21, of 821 S. Ohio Ave., is charged with invasion of privacy-nudity.

The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Hebeler was arrested Sunday and released on his own recognizance. Magistrate Cynthia Taylor denied Hebeler's request for a court-appointed attorney as he works at the Rock Island Arsenal and makes enough money to hire private counsel.

According to Scott County District Court documents, Davenport Police detective Sean Johnson began an investigation May 15 after a young woman made a report that Hebeler made a video of the two of them having sex. The sex act occurred May 7, 2018.

The young woman told Johnson that she had multiple people approach her and tell her about seeing the video and that Hebeler had been posting nude photos of her via Snapchat.

She added that she never consented or gave Hebeler permission to video her. A search warrant submitted to Snapchat returned with no nude images of the woman, according to the search warrant information filed by Johnson.