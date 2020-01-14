You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested with firearms, accused of trafficking stolen guns
Man arrested with firearms, accused of trafficking stolen guns

David Christopher Westby

 Contributed photo

The Scott County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Tuesday morning who is accused of trafficking stolen weapons.

Affidavits are not available at this time, but David Christopher Westby was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:53 a.m. Tuesday and is charged with a number of firearm violations, including possessing and selling stolen weapons.

The 33-year-old Westby also is charged with felony interference with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender.

He faces misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Westby is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond and a $10,000 secured bond and is considered unbondable for the charge of trafficking stolen weapons.

