Man arrested with firearms, accused of trafficking stolen guns

The Scott County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Tuesday morning who is accused of trafficking stolen weapons.

Affidavits are not available at this time, but David Christopher Westby was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:53 a.m. Tuesday and is charged with a number of firearm violations, including possessing and selling stolen weapons.

The 33-year-old Westby also is charged with felony interference with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender.

He faces misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Westby is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond and a $10,000 secured bond and is considered unbondable for the charge of trafficking stolen weapons.

