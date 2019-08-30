A wanted man arrested by Moline police officers Thursday after he attempted to run away from them is now facing gun and drug charges.
Jayson D. Kenney, 28, Moline, has been charged with four counts of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a firearm without having a firearm owner identification card, according to Rock Island County court records.
Kenney had already been charged in a warrant for aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer when a Moline police detective saw him walking around 7:46 a.m., Thursday, in the 3400 block of 19th Avenue in Moline. When police attempted to arrest Kenney, he ran, but was captured by the pursuing officers a short time later.
Police contend that, at the time of his arrest, Kenney was carrying a revolver with a defaced serial number as well as seven different kinds of narcotics.
The court records listing Kenney's charges allege he was carrying a .22-caliber revolver, as well as substances containing methamphetamine, clonazepam and amphetamine.
Kenney's fleeing and eluding warrant was issued on Aug. 23 and was related to actions he is accused of committing within the Rock Island Police Department's jurisdiction, according to the Moline police. Further details about that case were not available Friday.
His bail has been set at $250,000, court records state. He would have to post $25,000 bond before he could be released.
He has a court hearing scheduled for Sept. 10, court records state.