Man arrested after fleeing from Moline police in vehicle with children inside

A man wanted in Scott County was captured Thursday afternoon in Rock Island after wresting control of a woman's vehicle from her and trying to flee from Moline police officers who were attempting to serve the arrest warrant.
Davon R. Orr, 20, Rock Island, has been charged with aggravated unlawful restraint and felon in possession of a firearm, according Rock Island County court records. He was in custody Friday, held on a $250,000 bail.
The incident began around 2:45 p.m. in Moline as officers were watching Orr, the department said. He was the front-seat passenger in a blue Toyota Camry driven by a woman.
Officers attempted to pull the car over in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Moline. The driver appeared to be pulling over, the department said, but Orr appeared to wave a firearm and push his way toward the driver's side of the car. While seated on the center console, he began driving, leading police on a chase.
Officers chased him for several blocks until Orr lost control of the Camry and crashed at 27th Street and 5th Avenue in Rock Island, police said. The car's airbags inflated, and they prevented officers from seeing inside the car.
Officers tried to convince Orr to leave the car, but he would not. No one inside the Camry was communicating with the officers, and police shot two bean bags through the rear windshield, allowing officers to speak with the occupants — Orr, the woman and two children.
Police were able to get the woman and the children from the car, and they were examined by members of the Rock Island Fire Department. The three were not injured and were released. No one else was reported injured.
After the other people left the Camry, Orr surrendered, police said. A pistol was found in the vehicle.
To be released, Orr would have to post a $25,000 bond, Rock Island County court records state. His first appearance was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
The warrant out of Scott County alleges Orr violated his probation in a felon with a firearm case, according to Scott County records.