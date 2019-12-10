Man accused of Riverdale murder seeks bail reduction

A Riverdale man accused of shooting his nephew to death Saturday in their home is seeking a reduction to his $1 million bail.

Brian Francisco Duque, 51, is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Terry Warner, 32, according to court documents. Duque is accused of shooting Warner once as the two fought Saturday afternoon at 1147 Fenno Drive, Riverdale.

Duque, who is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond, has asked for a bail reduction, according to Scott County court records. The request was filed Monday and the hearing has been set for Jan. 7.

Duque made his first appearance Sunday and has waived a preliminary hearing, court records state. His arraignment, where the charges will be officially presented to him, is scheduled for Jan. 9.

