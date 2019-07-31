A man accused of methamphetamine trafficking in Rock Island County is scheduled for sentencing in August after taking a plea in federal court.
Scott A. Schild has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, according to records filed with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. He was accused of trafficking meth on July 14, 2018, within the county’s borders.
Schild’s plea in April was part of a deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois, records state. Details of that deal were not available in the court record. His sentencing is set for Aug. 8.
Schild was arrested by agents of the Metropolitan Enforcement Group after they allegedly found about a pound of high-quality methamphetamine in his car, authorities said in the days after his arrest.
Schild, now 47, East Moline, was initially charged in Rock Island County with methamphetamine trafficking, methamphetamine delivery and resisting or obstructing a peace officer, according to county court records. Those charges were dismissed in late August 2018 after a federal grand jury indicted him.