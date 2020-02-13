Man accused of killing motorist while fleeing Davenport police gets up to 15 years

A Davenport man accused of fleeing from a Davenport police officer and killing another driver was sentenced this morning to up to 15 years in an Iowa prison.
Scott County Judge Jeffrey Bert sentenced Angel Domingo Ochoa, 19, Thursday morning. Ochoa was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, and a count each of serious injury by vehicle and interference with official acts after the June 13 death of Lori Ann Letts, 48, of Davenport.
In December, he pleaded guilty to one of the homicide counts, and the counts of serious injury and interference as part of a deal with the Scott County Attorney's Office. The other homicide charge was dropped.
Bert sentenced Ochoa to up to 10 years on the homicide charge and up to five years on each of the other two charges. The interference and serious injury charges will be concurrent to each other but consecutive to the homicide sentence. The judge said the final length of the sentence will be up to the Iowa Department of Corrections depending on Ochoa's conduct while he is in prison.
This story will be updated.
Iowa State Police are investigating a crash where a Davenport squad car was involved in Thursday at the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport.
A fleeing car led to a police chase, and ultimately a fatal crash at Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport last month. Police say it's a tough decision to decide to chase an eluding car.
