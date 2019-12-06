Man accused of killing dog while setting a fire in a Moline home

A mental fitness evaluation has been ordered by Rock Island County judge for a man accused of killing a dog, and setting fire to a Moline residence.

Adnan Zilic, 19, Moline, has been charged with residential arson, arson and aggravated cruelty to animals, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities contend Zilic put a dog in an oven in a Moline residence, then set it on fire on Nov. 29 at a residence in the 5500 block of 31st Avenue Court.

Court records state that Zilic has refused to appear for several court appearances since the case was opened. The fitness evaluation, which will determine Zilic’s ability to competently participate in court proceedings, was ordered on Dec. 1 by Judge Carol M. Pentuic. The review of the results are scheduled for Dec. 17.

