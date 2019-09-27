A man accused of hijacking a vehicle in June in Rock Island made his first appearance Friday in Rock Island County Court.
Antonio Harper, 18, of Davenport, has been charged with vehicular hijacking and with aggravated robbery, according to court records. The charges stem from events that allegedly took place June 19.
On Friday, Harper appeared before Judge Frank R. Fuhr, who read the charges to him. Harper is accused of taking a 2013 Jeep Compass and a telephone on June 19 by threatening the imminent use of force, according to the information read aloud to him by Fuhr.
Fuhr also told Harper his bail had been set at $100,000. The judge appointed the Rock Island County Public Defender’s Office to represent Harper.
To be released, Harper would have to post a $10,000 bond. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 8.
There were also Scott County charges filed against Harper because of his alleged actions on the morning of June 19. He faced counts of first-degree theft and eluding, and citations for reckless driving and not having a valid driver’s license.
Court documents related to the Scott County case provided more details of what authorities contend happened that morning.
The Rock Island Police Department contacted its Davenport counterpart around 2 a.m., stating that a black 2013 Jeep Compass had been stolen at gunpoint from the owner and driven across the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge into Iowa.
At about 2:45 a.m., Davenport police officers saw the Jeep heading east in the 400 block of E. Locust Street and chased it. The Jeep’s driver sped away, at times reaching 90 mph in 35-mph speed zones and entering oncoming traffic lanes.
Police used stop sticks to damage the Jeep’s tires, and the driver, identified in the Scott County court records as Harper, pulled over at the intersection of West High and North Division streets.
Harper is accused of trying to run away, but he was captured, the Scott County court documents state.
As part of a deal with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, Harper pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and eluding, according to court records. That plea was filed on Thursday.
He is scheduled for sentencing on the Scott County charges in November, court records state.