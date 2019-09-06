MOLINE — Authorities are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to a patron of the Moline Public Library in August.
The female patron was on the second floor of the library on Aug. 16 taking a test when a man, believed to be in his 20s, approached her and said, "Look at it. Just look at it," according to the Quad-Cities branch of Crime Stoppers.
He is described as being an African American man under 6 feet tall with his hair in braids, Crime Stoppers said. At the time, he was wearing a navy blue crew sweatshirt with the word "Illini" or "Illinois" printed on it. His pants were a camouflage pattern and appeared to be of the capris style.
Anyone with information about this person is asked to call their local law enforcement department or the Quad-Cities branch of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through the P3 tips app.