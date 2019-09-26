A man faces multiple Rock Island County charges resulting from allegations that he attacked another man.
Jeremy L. Standard, 35, of Moline, has been charged with five counts of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of battery, according to Rock Island County court records. The charges stem from an incident authorities say happened Friday, Sept. 20, in East Moline.
The aggravated battery counts relate to an attack on a man, according to court records. Standard is alleged to have used his fists to hit the man, causing him to fall to the ground and suffer bleeding in his brain and at least one cut.
The battery charge relates to an allegation that he struck a woman in the face with his hand and pushed her to the ground, records state.
Standard was still in custody late Thursday morning, according to the Rock Island County Jail.
His bail has been set at $75,000, according to court records. To be released, he must post a $7,500 bond. Should he post the bond and be released, he is to have no contact with the people authorities contend he attacked.
Standard made his first appearance on Sept. 20, and his preliminary hearing, where a judge will test the strength of the prosecution's evidence against Standard, is scheduled for Oct. 1.