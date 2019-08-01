A man accused of a 2018 stabbing in Moline is serving a sentence of probation after accepting a plea deal.
Joseph E. Ramos, 27, of Rock Island, was initially charged with aggravated battery and possession of stolen property, according to authorities. He was accused of stabbing a Moline man several times around 9:15 p.m. on July 23, 2018, in the 3000 block of 4th Street. The victim survived.
Ramos is serving a sentence of 36 months of probation after pleading guilty to possessing a stolen vehicle, according to Rock Island County court records. Ramos must also maintain employment, get a GED, and pay restitution and court costs. The aggravated battery charge was dropped.
The sentence was handed down in April by Rock Island County Judge Norma Kauzlarich. She had access to a presentence investigation report to aid her in the sentencing. Such investigations are performed in criminal cases and are designed to provide a detailed background on a defendant.
At the time of the attack, the Moline Police said witnesses reported the victim was stabbed several times and another man fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Officers coming to the scene spotted a speeding vehicle matching the description leaving the area. It had been reported stolen from Milan.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled until getting trapped in a dead end in the 900 block of 33rd Avenue, police said. The driver then ran away. He was found later in the 2000 block of 16th Street.