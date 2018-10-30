A man is charged in two separate Rock Island County cases on allegations he performed sex acts with minors.
The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office has charged Earl E. Kain, 66, with multiple counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and a count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to court records. Authorities contend the acts were performed with two individuals over several years. The earliest alleged act was from 2010 and the most recent this year.
Kain, of Rock Island, was arrested Monday by the Rock Island Police Department, according to police reports.
He made his first appearance Tuesday afternoon before Judge Clayton Lee. His bail was set at $200,000, which means he must post $20,000 to be released. His next court date was set for Nov. 13.
After his hearing Tuesday, he was returned to the custody of the Rock Island County Jail.