MOLINE -- After more than nine months, the city of Moline finally has a new chief of police.

The Moline City Council approved the hiring of a new city police chief at a special meeting …

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault

Darren Gault’s most recent job was with the East Moline Police Department. He joined that force in 1998.

In East Moline, he worked as a patrol officer and a detective. By the time he was hired in Moline, he had attained the rank of captain.

Other law enforcement roles he has had include time with the Quad-Cities’ federal gang unit and the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.

Gault’s education includes a bachelor’s degree from Coe College, Cedar Rapids, and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

He also completed the FBI National Academy in 2017.

Information provided in part by the city of Moline.