On a recent night, Moline’s new police chief was mingling.
Darren Gault moved from group to group, talking, shaking hands, smiling or laughing as a conversation took an amusing turn. Except for the wealth of police and fire uniforms that could be spotted in the crowd, and the fact that the gathering was taking place in a police station, it could have been a mixer anywhere.
There were 30 0r 40 people present — elected city officials, city staffers, residents, firefighters, law enforcement officers from several agencies — all there to welcome Gault into his new job, which he started officially on July 31.
“I was excited to see them in my role as police chief and make connections with them,” Gault said.
He said he is looking forward to having deeper conversations with them.
Gault, who most recently served as a captain in the East Moline Police Department, was hired by the city in early July. He replaces John Hitchcock, who retired on Oct. 15 after being arrested for driving under the influence in Scott County. Hitchcock later pleaded guilty.
Gault said the Moline Police Department is a strong agency that is in a position to provide top-level service and be a law enforcement leader in the region. It has great people and equipment in a great facility, he said.
The strongest of those assets?
“The people here,” Gault said, describing them as dedicated professionals.
The challenges the department faces are the same others face, regardless of size — adequate staffing and appropriate equipment, he said. The Moline department may be bigger than others, and have a larger comparative budget, but the problems grow proportionally.
The city has a low crime rate overall compared to the national average, with property crimes below average and violent crimes at the average, Gault said.
He credited the city and its law enforcement for maintaining those levels.
Crime issues in Moline are the same ones other communities around the nation face: gun violence, methamphetamine, heroin, and motor vehicle thefts.
Concerning community relations, Gault said the city is supportive of its police department. That relationship is a testament to the work done before he became chief.
“I’m looking to build on that to form stronger and wider bonds in our community to help us solve these problems and to make our city and region safer,” Gault said.
So people will be seeing him in the community, and the police department will continue building its relationships with residents on the streets and online.
Gault said he is speaking with his officers to learn more about how they see the city’s issues. When he has accomplished that, he will be having similar conversations in the city at large.
The department will continue using social media both as a way to fight crime and to speak to Moline’s residents, something it has already been outstanding at, he said.
“My goal will be to continue to leverage technology to make law enforcement more efficient and improve the ability to connect with the community,” Gault said.
He is also reviewing the city’s crime statistics to identify areas of the city that may need more help.
The department, Gault said, will not be able to arrest its way out of every crime issue facing its city.
For juvenile vehicle crimes, for instance, that may not be the best way to deal with the problem. The department, instead, has been attempting to make it harder for such crimes to happen in the first place.
Many of the victims had left their vehicles unlocked and the keys were still inside, he said. The police have been conducting a public awareness campaign on social media, reminding people to secure their vehicles to minimize their risk.
“We’ve got to be able to have both boots on the ground, as well as a digital presence, because otherwise the message isn’t reaching you,” Gault said.