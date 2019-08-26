CAMBRIDGE – A report of a man spending “all morning” behind a gas station with his dog brought Colona police for a motorist assist on Aug. 20 in Colona.
The motorist assist turned into a cannabis charge for the man, Darryl A. Carter, 64, of Milwaukee, Wisc.
Colona Police Officer Mandy Welsh testified in Monday's preliminary hearing to being dispatched to the Shell station at 1350 Cleveland Road, where the clerk reported there was a silver BMW behind the business, and a man there with his dog all morning.
Welsh said the vehicle was running when she arrived. She said she asked the man for his driver's license and when he returned to the vehicle to get it, she smelled the odor of raw cannabis coming from the car. She questioned him and called Officer Eric Dusenberry for backup. Carter produced a three-ounce bag of cannabis from inside the vehicle. Dusenberry searched and found a pound—751 grams—more in the back of the car.
Carter's dog, a male pit bull, was taken to Colona's animal shelter while his vehicle was towed to Berg's Towing in Colona. Carter said the three-ounce bag of marijuana was for religious uses.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed. He denied Carter's request to be placed on a recognizance bond and retained the bond of $25,000, and Carter was remanded to jail. An Oct. 17 pre-trial hearing was set.