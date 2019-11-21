The people who live in the neighborhood that surrounds the corner of West 6th and Oak streets are growing accustomed to the sound of gunfire.
Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired at that corner just before 11:30 a.m.Thursday morning.
Investigators later recovered fired cartridge cases at the scene.
Monroe Elementary and Smart Intermediate schools were briefly locked down after the initial report of gunfire. Davenport School District was asked by the Davenport police about 11:45 a.m. to lock down the two schools, Michael Vondran, a district spokesman said.
The incident was not on either campus or very close, Vondran said, and there were no children outside. Monroe is located at 1926 W. 4th St., and Smart is located at 1934 W. 5th St.
The lockdowns were lifted about 12:20 p.m.
At the same time, a handful of neighbors stood the corners where the 500 block of Oak Street and the 2000 block of West 6th Street intersect. Davenport Police investigators moved in and out of a two-story, store-front apartment building on the intersection's southeast corner.
A 36-year-old resident said she spent Thursday morning at a food pantry and came home to find the police.
She said she wasn't surprised.
"Monday night there were people shooting, I know for sure," a 36-year-old woman said. "I know because I live an apartment here (on the southeast corner of 6th and Oak) and the people shooting were in the apartment above me.
"There were eight or nine shots, so maybe they were shooting back at each other."
A 22-year-old neighbor confirmed Monday's gunfire. He said he also heard Thursday's shots.
"Really, there wasn't much before Monday," he said. "But once it happens, you can expect more. I don't think anyone is surprised by what happened today."
He said he didn't know the culprits.
"There hasn't been any talk about gangs here," he said. "I don't know anything about that. It doesn't take much for people to start shooting."
A woman who identified herself as the owner of the large apartment stone apartment building directly across from the corner of West 6th and Oak streets watched as more investigators arrived at the scene.
"I wonder who to talk to about this?" she said. "Is this something I need to be worried about?
"Is this something that's going to happen here now?"