A LeClaire woman is facing a theft charge after police say she pocketed donated money from a fundraiser intended to help a local family with medical expenses.
Barbara Opal Ritter, 59, of the 300 block of Walnut Court, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday on one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
She was released more than an hour later after posting $2,000 through a bail bond company.
In May, the LeClaire Police Department was contacted about a possible theft from a charity fundraiser.
A LeClaire family held a fundraiser in March to raise money for medical expenses for their daughter. Ritter was in charge of organizing the vendor fair portion of the fundraiser, police said in a news release.
The family told police Ritter failed to turn over the donated funds from the vendors. An investigation concluded the family was owed $972.
Ritter admitted she deposited the money into her personal bank account and used it to take care of personal financial obligations, according to the release.