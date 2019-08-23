ALEDO — A lawsuit filed against the Mercer County School District by the parent of a student who committed suicide in 2018 has been dismissed.
In Mercer County Court Thursday, Judge Peter Church issued a three-page ruling dismissing the civil suit filed by Bridget Carlson, mother of Valerie Carlson. Valerie, then a freshman at Mercer County High School, committed suicide at her home on March 28, 2018, four days after she turned 15.
The suit named four parties as defendants: Mercer County School District #404; Mercer County High School; the high school principal, Stacey Day; and the school’s guidance counselor, Tami Hainds.
Arguments were heard Aug. 15 on a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The suit was filed by Michael Warner on behalf of Bridget Carlson. Attorney Caitlin Frazier Slatterly of the Hodges, Loizzi, Eisenhammer, Rodick & Kohn LLP firm represented the school district.
Allegations in the suit claimed that Valerie was harassed by students at the high school because of how she dressed, her hairstyle and her sexual orientation. The suit also alleged that the defendants took no remedial action after receiving reports that Valerie had visible cut marks that were being ridiculed. A $50,000 minimum penalty against all four defendants was requested by Carlson.
The judge’s opinion permanently dismissed the suit, supporting the “standing rule of law in Illinois that suicide is an independent intervening act which is unforeseeable as a matter of law.”
Judge Church also pointed out that interventions taken by school district staff are not ministerial, but rather are discretionary. “In this case, the provisions of the district’s anti-bullying policy clearly call for a wide latitude of discretionary decision-making,” the judge wrote.
In part, the policy says, “The superintendent or his designee shall use interventions to address bullying that may include but are not limited to school social work services, restorative measures, social-emotional skill building, counseling, school psychological services and community-based services.”