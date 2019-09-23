A Scott County jury has convicted Latrice Lacey, accused of assaulting a man with a sledgehammer in late April 2018, on one count of first-degree harassment.
But the jury of nine women and three men could not reach a unanimous verdict on three counts of domestic abuse assault, prompting Judge Stuart Werling to declare a mistrial on those charges.
Sentencing has not yet been set on the harassment charge, which is an aggravated misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing is scheduled Sept. 25 on the remaining charges.
Lacey’s trial began Sept. 16 in Scott County Court.
Prosecutors argued Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, went to McDonnell Property Management, then known as McDonnell & Associates, on Pershing Avenue in Davenport the morning of April 30, 2018, to confront the man.
Lacey was upset, they argued, because she believed he had damaged her property and the property of her boyfriend, earlier that day. Lacey and the man had once been in an intimate relationship and had lived together off and on for years.
Prosecutors say Lacey was the aggressor during the confrontation and swung at the man, kneed him in the groin, and hit him with the hammer.
Defense attorney Murray Bell argued the man was the aggressor that morning and was upset because Lacey stopped communicating with him in the months leading up to April 30, 2018.
When Lacey tried to get into her friend’s car to leave, the man got on top of her in the vehicle and threatened to kill her, Bell said. Lacey retrieved the hammer when the man turned toward her friend, Bell argued.
This is the second time Lacey has been tried in the case. Her first trial ended in a mistrial in March after the jury could not arrive at a unanimous verdict.
The man did not testify at either trial. The Times does not typically identify alleged victims in domestic cases.
The case was tried by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant County Attorney Samuel Huff.