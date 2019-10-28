CAMBRIDGE – A woman charged with the theft of a police officer's cell phone appeared in Henry County Circuit Court Monday.
Sierra B. Quinn, 23, of Kewanee was charged Oct. 22 with Class 3 felony theft, Class 3 felony possession of methamphetamine and Class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance.
Sgt. Stephen Kijanowski testified during the preliminary hearing that he spoke with a confidential source on the evening of October 21 who had information about a Kewanee police officer's missing phone. Kijanowski said another Kewanee officer had misplaced her phone at Wal-Mart.
At the same time, officers set up a controlled purchase with the confidential source using official advance funds. Officers investigating the stolen phone pulled Quinn over in a traffic stop and the phone case was on her lap and she was in possession of the official advance funds. Additionally, a baggie with residue that field-tested positive as methamphetamine was in her purse.
Quinn was taken to the jail where officers found MDMA (ecstasy) in a property bag with her clothing.
Kijanowski said Quinn was evidently trying to sell the stolen phone on her Facebook page, although she knew it belonged to a police officer. He also said Quinn matched the description of the person in the Wal-Mart surveillance video.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and a Nov. 14 pretrial hearing was set. Quinn remained in custody as of Monday on a $50,000 bond.