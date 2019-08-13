CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee woman has been charged with kidnapping in Henry County Circuit Court.
According to charges filed Tuesday, Dana C. Mannon, 24, allegedly confined A.R.S., a minor under the age of 13, at 415 S. East St. in Kewanee on or about Aug. 13 without the consent of the minor's guardians.
A misdemeanor charge of resisting a peace officer alleges Mannon ignored the commands of Kewanee Police Officer Justin Reed and/or pulled away from Reed while being detained and/or struggled with Reed. A count of obstructing a peace officer, also a misdemeanor, alleges Mannon refused to open the door and speak to officers after they announced their purpose.
Judge Gregory Chickris arraigned Mannon on Tuesday, appointing the public defender's office and setting a preliminary hearing for Aug. 19. He set her bond at $10,000 and ordered her to have no contact with the child.