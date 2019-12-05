Kewanee man withholds plea in vehicular death in Henry County

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man on Thursday changed his mind halfway through a plea to having been under the influence of alcohol when he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident that caused the death of Gabina Garcia, 27, of Kewanee.

The Class 2 felony would have carried a penalty of three to 14 years in prison.

Lorenzo S. Quintero, 49, was driving the car. His wife, Yolanda, and her sister, Garcia were passengers. They were returning from a Davenport dance club.

Thursday's plea hearing in Henry County Circuit Court came more than a year and a half after the 3:15 a.m. April 9, 2017, accident that happened on Illinois 78 north of Kewanee.

Quintero had second thoughts about his plea after Assistant State's Attorney Stephanie Barrick read a factual basis for the case. She said a forensic scientist found that Quintero had a blood alcohol content of .188, or over twice the legal limit, and cocaine present in his system, while a test at the hospital where he was being treated for other injuries showed a whole blood result as opposed to blood serum of .205.

