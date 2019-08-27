CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man is being held in the Henry County Jail on $150,000 bond on felony weapons charges.
Justin M. Cox, 30, was charged in Henry County Circuit Court Monday with one count Class 1 felony aggravated possession of two to five stolen weapons, two counts Class 2 felony possession of stolen firearms, and two counts Class 3 felony possession/use of weapons by a felon.
According to the charges, Cox possessed a Browning .22-caliber rifle and a Martin .22-caliber rifle on or about Aug. 25, knowing the weapons to have been stolen.
Judge Clayton Lee set bond at $150,000 on Monday. Judge Gregory Chickris arraigned Cox, setting a preliminary hearing for Sept. 3 and appointing the public defender's office to the case.