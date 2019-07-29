CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man will see burglary and theft charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following a preliminary hearing on Monday.
Horace J. Johnson, 31, was charged Oct. 18, 2017, with Class 2 felony burglary and Class 3 felony theft for a break-in at Dura Bowl in Kewanee that was reported on Oct. 4, 2017.
During Monday's preliminary hearing, Sgt. Nicholas Welgat of the Kewanee Police Department testified to responding to the complaint and finding an ax was used to remove cash boxes in poker machines at the business and an estimated $1,903 missing.
Welgat said he reviewed surveillance tape with employees and saw two suspects enter the business approximately 4 a.m. and use an ax to break into the machines. One of them, a tall skinny black male, could also be seen going up to the exterior video camera about midnight and ripping it down, and he was seen riding a bicycle slowly around the property about 9 p.m. Employees recognized him as Horace Johnson and Welgat was also familiar with Johnson.
Judge Gregory Chickris found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and an Aug. 15 pre-trial hearing was set.
Johnson appeared in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.