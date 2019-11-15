CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man will serve three years in prison for possessing stolen firearms after a negotiated plea was accepted in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday.
William P. Merritt III agreed to the prison term and two years mandatory supervised release for possessing a stolen Browning .22 caliber rifle and a Martin .22 caliber rifle on August 25, 2019. Both are Class 2 felonies.
In exchange, the state dismissed two counts Class 3 felony possess use a firearm and one count Class 1 felony aggravated possession of 2-5 stolen firearms.
Merritt was also fined $575 and given credit for 77 days served in jail. Judge Terry Patton accepted the plea agreement.