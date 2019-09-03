CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man will see a charge of armed habitual criminal move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following a court hearing Tuesday.
Zaffery L. Reed, 35, was charged with the Class X felony and four other firearms charges on Aug. 29.
Sergeant Nicholas Welgat of the Kewanee Police Department testified in Tuesday's preliminary hearing that he was dispatched to a disturbance on North Lakeview where two Henry County Housing Authority employees told him three men had been fighting.
Two had left in a light blue Mercury Grand Marquis, and one had threatened to shoot the third, according to the report.
Welgat said while he was talking to the third man, he heard a vehicle speeding toward them. The light blue Mercury Grand Marquis sped past and turned eastbound on East 4th Street. Welgat recognized Reed as the driver.
Officer John Gearhart approached the car. The passenger was outside the vehicle, but the driver fled on foot. Welgat saw him walking from a driveway at 832 E. 4th St.
Reed said he went to pee on the side of the house, but officers said the ground was dry and thought Reed had thrown something over a privacy fence into the backyard.
With the homeowners' permission to check the backyard, Welgat found a black 9 mm handgun loaded with five or six rounds in the magazine hidden in a scarf. The homeowners said it was not their gun, and Reed had no valid Firearm Owners Identification Card and no concealed carry permit.
Reed said he did not see a handgun, but admitted to being in a fight before police arrived. Welgat said surveillance cameras in the vicinity show Reed running from his vehicle to the house, but do not show him throwing anything over the fence.
Judge Gregory Chickris found probable cause to believe a felony was committed, and set a Sept. 18 pre-trial hearing. Reed is being held in Henry County Jail on $750,000 bond.