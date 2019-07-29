CAMBRIDGE — Agents with the Black Hawk Area Task Force conducted two controlled purchases resulting in the arrest of a Kewanee man earlier this month.
Jorge J. Ramirez, 19, was charged July 10 with Class 2 felony delivery of a controlled substance and Class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance.
Inspector Shawn Lay of the task force testified in Monday's preliminary hearing that a confidential source was used in controlled purchases on Jan. 15 and March 14. He said both times, $80 worth of official advance funds was used to buy less than a gram of cocaine from Ramirez at his Fairview apartment. An authorized overhear device was used both times. He said both field tests and laboratory tests were performed and the substance was found to be cocaine.
He said he believed both transactions had been set up by phone using SnapChat.
Judge Gregory Chickris found probable cause to believe a felony had been committed and an Aug. 22 pre-trial hearing was set. Ramirez remained in custody as of Monday on $50,000 bond.