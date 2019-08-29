CAMBRIDGE – A Kewanee man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony.
Zaffery L. Reed, 35, allegedly possessed a Hi-Point .9mm pistol on or about Aug. 28 after having been convicted two or more times of a forcible felony and also having violated the Illinois Controlled Substances Act punishable as a Class 3 felony or higher.
A Class 2 charge alleges possession of a weapon with a previous Class X felony conviction under the Illinois Controlled Substances Act.
A Class 4 felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of weapons alleges he possessed the .9mm pistol on Aug. 28 and it was uncased, loaded and immediately accessible and he did not have a valid license under the Illinois Concealed Carry Act. Another Class 4 count alleges he possessed the pistol without a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card. A final Class 4 felony count alleges he possessed the pistol on Aug. 28 and he was previously adjudicated a delinquent minor for an act that would have been a felony if committed by an adult.
He also faces a misdemeanor charge for possessing the pistol at a time when he was not on his own land, abode or place of business, while not issued a valid FOID and currently denied the privilege to carry a firearm.
Judge Clayton Lee set bond at $750,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 3.