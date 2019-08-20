Two juveniles face charges after an armed robbery and chase Monday afternoon in Eldridge.
The incident occurred at 12:35 p.m. when police received a call about an armed robbery.
Two subjects displaying a black revolver approached a 15-year-old and demanded money and the victim's cell phone, according to a news release from the Eldridge Police Department.
They then fled in a vehicle headed toward Davenport.
Eldridge police and Scott County Sheriff's deputies were able to stop the vehicle in the 300 block of W. Slopertown Road.
A black loaded .22 caliber revolver was found along with cash.
Two 17-year-old males from Davenport were taken into custody.
They are charged with robbery 1st degree, a class B felony; going armed with intent, a class D felony; and one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.
They are being charged as adults and were turned over to the custody of the Scott County Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing.