Five juveniles, including several arrested by Davenport police Nov. 5 after they were captured in a Chevrolet Cruze stolen out of Bettendorf, escaped Wednesday from the Knox County Mary Davis Home and are believed to be in Davenport, police said.
Police said the juveniles stole a vehicle upon escaping and drove to Davenport.
The six juveniles arrested last week in the Chevrolet Cruze were located by OnStar, who called police.
On Nov. 5, Scott Emergency Communication Center (SECC) received information that OnStar was tracking a reported stolen vehicle in Davenport.
Davenport Police responded while the stolen vehicle was tracked to the 6000 block of Western Avenue, and with officers in the area, OnStar disabled the vehicle.
Two juveniles fled on foot. After a short chase, they were apprehended. Four additional juveniles remained in the vehicle.
This story will be updated.