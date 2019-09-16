Five juveniles are facing charges in an overnight burglary in Davenport.
At 11:19 p.m., Sunday, Davenport police were called to a shed burglary in the 4300 block of Washington Street where several bikes were stolen, according to a news release from the police department.
Officers responding to the area located five juveniles on bikes near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Marquette Street who were detained.
Upon investigation it was determined the juveniles were responsible for the burglary. The juveniles also possessed items possibly related to other burglaries, police said.
The five male juveniles (three 14, one 13, and one 16-year-old) were arrested and charged with 3rd degree burglary and theft.
The juveniles were placed in the detention center.
Officers are following up on the incident and attempting to determine if there were other burglaries or thefts in the area.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.