One of the five juveniles who escaped from the Mary Davis Home Detention Center in Galesburg, Ill. was taken into custody late Wednesday.
According to a news release, officers from the Davenport Police Department found an unoccupied stolen car from Galesburg in the 6200 block of Brown Street.
One of the five 15-year-old escapees was taken into custody a few blocks from the stolen car. He was taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center and will face charges in Knox County, Ill.
He was one of four young men who took part in the theft of a silver Chevy Equinox from the parking lot of the Mary Davis Home.
The Davenport Police Department did not say if the car found in Davenport was the same car stolen in Galesburg.
The Davenport Police Department was contacted by deputies from the Knox County Sheriff's Department at 8:50 p.m. after five 15-year-olds — four boys and one girl — forcibly escaped from juvenile the detention center on the corner of 5th and Locust streets in Galesburg.
Several of the escapees were originally transferred to the Mary Davis Home after they were arrested by Davenport police Nov. 5. They were captured in a Chevrolet Cruze stolen out of Bettendorf.
According to the news release, at least three of the four remaining boys and the girl are suspected of vehicle theft and assaults.