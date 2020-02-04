Jury hears recording of 911 call, sees photo evidence in 5-year-old's death

There were no visitors in the gallery of courtroom No. 3 for Tuesday's start of Tre Henderson's trial in the beating death of 5-year-old Ja'Shawn Bussell.
The 28-year-old was in Scott County District Court to face charges of first-degree murder, multiple acts of child endangerment, and child endangerment resulting in death.
Only the eight men and four women of the jury heard the voice of Bussell's mother, Jacqueline Rambert, on a recording as she pleaded with a Scott County dispatcher during an April 27, 2018, emergency call.
"I'm trying to wake my baby up. He won't wake up," Rambert said during the call. "He won't wake up."
The jurors also saw numerous photos of Bussell's body. Bruises started just above his eyes and ended at his ankles.
According to investigators, after Rambert called 911 on April 27, 2018, the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
Bussell died May 1, 2018. An autopsy determined his death was caused by complications of blunt force injuries to the head. He also had numerous injuries to his body.
During opening statements, Scott County Attorney Mark Walton told the jury Henderson beat the child and that Rambert will testify she witnessed at least some of the beatings.
Henderson's defense team countered by saying Bussell fell from a counter. The fall was offered as the cause of a fracture at the back of Bussell's head. The boy's bruises, the defense claimed, were the result of beatings administered by Rambert.
Defense attorneys said Rambert admitted to beating Bussell.
Investigators said Rambert and Henderson were responsible for the boy and were the sole occupants of the Davenport apartment where the injuries occurred.
Rambert, 25, pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to multiple acts of child endangerment and child endangerment resulting in death. She is expected to testify against Henderson. She will be sentenced March 20.
In February 2019, a Scott County judge ordered Rambert into behavioral health services after finding she suffered from what were called "mental disorders" that prevented her from helping in her own defense or understanding her case.
District Court Judge Thomas Reidel said in July 2019 that Rambert could stand trial.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday.