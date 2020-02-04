Jury hears recording of 911 call, sees photo evidence in 5-year-old's death

There were no visitors in the gallery of courtroom No. 3 for Tuesday's start of Tre Henderson's trial in the beating death of 5-year-old Ja'Shawn Bussell.

The 28-year-old was in Scott County District Court to face charges of first-degree murder, multiple acts of child endangerment, and child endangerment resulting in death.

Only the eight men and four women of the jury heard the voice of Bussell's mother, Jacqueline Rambert, on a recording as she pleaded with a Scott County dispatcher during an April 27, 2018, emergency call.

"I'm trying to wake my baby up. He won't wake up," Rambert said during the call. "He won't wake up."

The jurors also saw numerous photos of Bussell's body. Bruises started just above his eyes and ended at his ankles.

According to investigators, after Rambert called 911 on April 27, 2018, the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Bussell died May 1, 2018. An autopsy determined his death was caused by complications of blunt force injuries to the head. He also had numerous injuries to his body.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}