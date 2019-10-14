Joy resident Scott Weatherly was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated domestic battery.
Weatherly was taken into custody after the Mercer County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a disturbance in a residence. When the deputies arrived, they found Weatherly had non-life-threatening stab wounds.
The news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said a woman was "released without charges."
The press release did not indicate where the alleged domestic battery occurred or how Weatherly sustained the stab wounds.