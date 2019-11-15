{{featured_button_text}}
Here's the weekly update to the Crime Stoppers of Quad-Cities' wanted suspect list. 

Added to the list are:

• Enrique Juan Strohbehn, 28, wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance.

Strohbehn is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

• Grant Charles Larson, 50, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear/aggravated battery of a police officer; failure to appear/theft.

Larson is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about these fugitives, are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

