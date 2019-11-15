Here's the weekly update to the Crime Stoppers of Quad-Cities' wanted suspect list.
Added to the list are:
• Enrique Juan Strohbehn, 28, wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance.
Strohbehn is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
• Grant Charles Larson, 50, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear/aggravated battery of a police officer; failure to appear/theft.
Larson is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.