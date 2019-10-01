A former police captain accused of shooting at two people in September in Moline waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Jerome J. Patrick, 56, of Moline, faces two counts each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege he fired a gun at two people from a vehicle on Sept. 12.
During a preliminary hearing, an outline of the prosecution’s case is presented to a judge, who decides if the state’s evidence is strong enough to continue. The bar is not considered high, and defendants frequently waive the hearing.
Patrick’s hearing was before Judge Frank R. Fuhr. After waiving, Patrick pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Illinois State Police have been investigating the case because Patrick retired as a Moline police officer in 2016.
The state police were called at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 to investigate a gunfire complaint in the 2500 block of the Avenue of the Cities, according to a state police news release. The state police investigators identified Patrick as the suspect, and he was arrested on Sept. 13 in Davenport.
The state police contend he fired a gun from inside his silver 1997 Mercedes-Benz convertible in the direction of a man and woman. No injuries were reported.
Scott County court records show he waived extradition Sept. 14 and agreed to return to Rock Island County.
His bail was set at $250,000, according to court records. On Sept. 14, he posted the $25,000 bond required to be released, and he remained free Tuesday.
Conditions have been placed upon his bond, according to court records. Patrick is to have no contact with the alleged victims of the incident, and he is not allowed to drink alcohol or to have firearms. Any firearms Patrick possesses are to be turned over to the state police. He is subject to random drug and alcohol testing.
Patrick’s next court dates were not immediately available.