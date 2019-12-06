Iowa Supreme Court upholds firearms conviction in Brady Street Stadium case

The Iowa Supreme Court affirmed James Mathias' Scott County conviction for carrying a firearm on school grounds in a Friday ruling.

On Sept. 22, 2017 Mathias was placing white nationalist literature on car windows at Brady Street Stadium during a football game. Off-duty Davenport Police Jamie Brown, who was working security, asked Mathias what he was doing.

Mathias replied "Freedom of speech" with what Brown described as "some agitation." When asked to show identification, Brown saw Mathias was carrying a handgun.

Brown escorted Mathias off stadium grounds but did not arrest him. Brown was certain the stadium is considered "school grounds" — where it is illegal to carry firearms.

In February of 2018 Mathias was formally charged with carry a firearm on school grounds. Mathias was found guilty and appealed. Mathias claimed the jury should not have been instructed that the stadium was considered school grounds.

The Supreme Court affirmed the conviction, holding that Brady Street Stadium "... is in fact school grounds for purposes of the statute." Specifically, the justices held “... grounds of a school” can include school district-owned athletic facilities that are not part of or built on the land contiguous to the classroom building.”

In June, 2018 Mathias, 55, was sentenced in Scott County District Court to three years of supervised probation and a five-year suspended sentence.

