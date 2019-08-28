A man has been accused of methamphetamine trafficking in Moline.
Christopher B. Curler, 41, Durango, Iowa, has been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege Curler had and intended to deliver between 100 and 400 grams of meth -- or between a quarter and two-thirds of a pound-- on Aug. 15 in Moline.
Curler initially was charged by the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office on Aug. 17, but he has since been indicted by a county grand jury, court records state.
Curler's bail has been set at $250,000, which means he would have to post a $25,000 bond before he could be released.
He made his first appearance on the charge on Aug. 17, and his next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 3.