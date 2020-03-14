You are the owner of this article.
Iowa DOC suspends prison visits, volunteer activities in wake of COVID-19
Iowa DOC suspends prison visits, volunteer activities in wake of COVID-19

Iowa State Penitentiary

A watchtower and security fence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison are shown in 2015.

 AP file photo

The Iowa Department of Corrections has canceled visitation at all state prisons until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release issued Saturday night.

All volunteer activities at the state prisons are also suspended until further notice.

The DOC is exploring other methods of visitation for prisoners, including reduced-cost or free phone calls and establishing video connections, according to the release. 

"Our staff are taking every precaution within our power to ensure that the prisons are ready to prevent and respond to the introduction of COVID-19," said Iowa DOC Director Beth Skinner. "We are working closely with all relevant state agencies, such as Iowa Dept. of Public Health and Homeland Security Emergency Management, to ensure that we're taking every step we can to minimize the impact that this virus will have on our population."

