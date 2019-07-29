Police are continuing to investigate the shooting of at least two people early Sunday in a Rock Island bar.
Police officers were on foot patrol when they heard gunshots at 2:42 a.m. coming from the bar called 2nd Avenue, 1819 2nd Ave., Rock Island Police Department Sgt Steve Metscaviz said on Sunday. When they got to the bar, the officers found a 21-year-old man from Davenport who'd been shot three times and a 20-year-old Silvis woman who had been shot once. Both were seriously injured, but the wounds were not considered life-threatening.
A second woman, 24, from Moline, suffered a cut to her hand, Metscaviz said. It was unclear how she came to be injured. No other injuries were reported.
No one was yet in custody Monday morning, police said. The investigation is ongoing, but further details were not released Monday.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its free mobile app “P3 Tips.”