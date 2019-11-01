Classes are cancelled today at a Jackson County high school and one juvenile is in custody after a threatening social media post was made.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a call at 10:08 p.m. from Easton Valley School District officials about a threat posted on social media by an Easton Valley student, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Investigators were able to identify the juvenile making the threat based on Snapshot account information, as well as information received from concerned members that had seen the post, deputies said.
Sheriff's deputies went to the student's home at 11:01 p.m. where they we able to take the juvenile into custody without incident.
The weapon and mask portrayed on social media were found and taken into evidence, deputies said.
The juvenile was then transported to the Jackson County Regional Health Center.
Today's classes at Easton Valley High School have been cancelled.
The incident remains under investigation.
Charges are pending.