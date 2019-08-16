Two Savanna, Illinois men were arrested late Thursday night following a pursuit and standoff at an apartment complex in Maquoketa.
At 8:06 p.m., Maquoketa police stopped a red Chrysler 200 near the intersection of Otto and Platt streets, according to a news release.
Two men were in the car; the driver declined to identify himself.
When officers tried to arrest the driver, later identified as Dorie Lee Thomas, he sped off, nearly hitting an officer. Police pursued.
During the chase, Thomas collided with another vehicle near Creslane and Platt streets. The pursuit ended in the 1000 block of German Street, when Thomas parked the vehicle, and he and his passenger, Derrick Benard Thomas, barricaded themselves in an apartment.
Officers couldn't get into the apartment and the two men refused to come out, creating a standoff. Officers were granted a search warrant and the Iowa State Patrol Tactical Response Team was called to assist.
The apartment was tear gassed, and at 11:53 p.m., the men were taken into custody and booked into the Jackson County Detention Center.
Dorie Thomas, 35, was charged with assault on a police officer, a Class D felony; operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor; eluding, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. He also was cited for reckless driving, careless driving and no valid driver’s license.
Derrick Thomas, 33, was charged with interference with official acts, according to the release.