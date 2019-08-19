A three-judge panel of the Illinois Appellate Court for the Third District upheld the conviction of Timothy McVay, who is serving a 45-year prison sentence in the December 2013 death of Carrie Olson.
In a 23-page order filed Monday, the panel affirmed McVay's convictions of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death because “the crimes were proven beyond a reasonable doubt by the circumstantial evidence.”
McVay was found guilty following a bench trial in July 2015 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
Prosecutors argued that he killed Olson in his Rock Island home sometime on either Dec. 28 or Dec. 29, 2013, placed her body in the trunk of her own 2005 Toyota Avalon and dumped her body in a snow-filled, wooded area near Hastings, Minn.
Olson’s body was found on April 5, 2014. Her death was ruled a homicide by unspecified means. Although an exact cause of death never has been determined, prosecutors suggested at trial that Olson was suffocated.
Defense attorneys argued that there was no evidence presented at trial that proved McVay killed Olson or that she died in Illinois.
In October 2015, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison on the murder charge and a back-to-back five-year sentence on the concealment charge. He must serve his entire sentence for the murder charge.
At sentencing, McVay denied that he killed Olson and told Judge Michael Meersman that "sending an innocent man to prison does not solve this case, and my wrongful conviction dishonors her memory because it allows her real killer to remain free and literally getting away with murder."
McVay is serving his sentence at Menard Correctional Center; his projected parole date is July 2054.
Justice Mary O’Brien acknowledged in the appellate court decision that there is no direct evidence linking McVay to Olson’s death and that there is no clear cause of death.
However, “the circumstantial evidence and the reasonable inferences drawn therefrom showed that the defendant was the person to murder Carrie and that, when he committed those acts, he did so with the intent to kill her.”
Among the circumstantial evidence noted in the decision is that McVay admitted to detectives that Olson was at his house the night of her death; he was in possession of her car and debit card; her body was found less than 5 miles away from the home of a woman he was dating; and cell tower information placed him in the area where the body was found.
The justices also rejected McVay’s claims that prosecutors failed to prove that Illinois had jurisdiction to prosecute him because it did not show that either the murder or the concealment of her death occurred in Illinois.
Illinois Appellate Court Justice Mary McDade concurred with the majority’s findings that McVay is guilty of homicide in connection with Olson’s death and that “he did everything he could to conceal it."
However, she wrote in the order that she could not find that the evidence showed beyond a reasonable doubt he intended to kill her.
“The prosecutors suggested three ways in which Carrie might have been killed; as the State’s forensic pathology expert concluded, death was by unspecified means because the mechanism of death could not be explained by the anatomic findings. None of them required intent to achieve her death. Or, put another way, she could have been killed by McVay in any of the ways posited without him harboring any intent to kill.”
In a media release, Interim Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal praised the court’s decision and also extended “our sincerest condolences to the Olson family for what they have endured throughout this long process and commend them for their grace and poise throughout the case.
“Hopefully, the appellate court’s decision today will mark the end of this painful chapter in their family’s experience and begin the road to healing."