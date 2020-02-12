You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Henderson testifies in own defense in beating death of 5-year-old
View Comments
alert top story

Henderson testifies in own defense in beating death of 5-year-old

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The man accused in the beating death of Ja’Shawn Bussell took the stand in his own defense Wednesday.

Tre Henderson

Henderson

Under direct questioning from his defense attorney, Tre Henderson insisted he had no idea the 5-year-old left in his care had been beaten or had blunt-force trauma injuries to his head.

The trial inside Scott County Courthouse’s No. 4 is its seventh day. Closing arguments will begin sometime after 1 p.m.

Henderson and Ja’Shawn’s mother, Jacqueline Rambert, called 911 services on April 27, 2018 and reported the child was choking.

Ja’Shawn died May 1, 2018.

Henderson is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death in the death of the child.

Rambert will be sentenced in March after pleading guilty last month to two counts of child endangerment. She testified for the prosecution during the trial.

+1 
Gavel-logo

Quad-City Times​

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News