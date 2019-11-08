A 57-year-old man is in custody after a bank robbery Thursday afternoon in Clinton.
Raymond John Reves is facing first degree robbery charges, after police said, he entered Clinton National Bank, 235 6th Ave. S, demanded money and then fled on foot with a known amount of money.
The incident occurred at 3:40 p.m., Thursday, according to a news release from the police department.
Officers were able to locate a person matching the suspect's description a short time later at the intersection of 6th Ave. S and 4th Street where Reves was taken into custody. The stolen money was recovered.