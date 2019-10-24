Over the course of six straight days this month Davenport residents woke up to the news of gunfire in their streets.
From Thursday, Oct. 17, through Tuesday, the Davenport Police Department opened six gunfire investigations that sent four victims to area hospitals with injuries ranging from not life-threatening to critical.
In the wake of the spike in violence, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the investigations are on-going and there is "no magic answer" for the gun-fueled violence.
The chief with over three decades of service to the DPD also touched on the community's role in crime prevention, the department's community policing efforts, and the issue of the availability of guns throughout Davenport.
Sikorski started with the most pressing question for many Davenport residents: Were the incidents in some way related?
"That is an issue we have looked at closely," Sikorski said. "And in no way do I want to be definitive right now, but we don't think the recent shootings are related."
Sikorski also clarified that explanation.
"In terms of investigating the recent shootings, we are going back even further in terms of the time frame to see if anything recent relates to past shootings," Sikorski said. "So right now — in terms of the last five or six days — we see the incidents as separate.
"But that could change as we go farther back to look at incidents from earlier."
Sikorski said the department has increased its presence in the areas affected by the gunfire.
"We think that police presence is important for the people who live in those neighborhoods," Sikorski said. "Part of that is to follow up and watch neighborhoods. But a bigger part is to help the residents feel at least some measure of safety. We want people to see us there."
The morning after Monday's shooting — which left two injured and the neighborhood around 13th and Marquette streets shaken — detectives were out canvassing and offering support.
"The detectives in those neighborhoods are gathering information, asking questions," Sikorski said. "But they are there to check on how people are holding up, to reassure people, to listen to their concerns.
"We have the technology we need to apply to these crimes in terms being able to analyze bullets and casings. We also bring our investigative skills and our presence in the community."
Community is an issue Sikorski brought up when he was first asked about the widespread access to firearms.
"Obviously, the issue of access is a much broader topic," he said. "One of the ways to address the issue is through prevention — and what becomes difficult is it is very hard to measure if preventative efforts are working.
"If you see a drop in crime, or when you talk about community in relation to prevention you can always ask: Is it the police? Is it the dedicated community activists? Is it our work in the school districts? Some combination of those elements? Could urban revitalization be a part of the answer?"
Sikorski stressed crime is one of the products of a complex set of circumstances, and preventing crime is even more multi-faceted than solving it.
"All the things I mentioned, I think all those things go into crime prevention. As a police department, I think we've made investments in building relationships," he said. "We have two additional police officers who rotate in the Davenport junior high schools — one officer between Williams and Smart, the other between Sudlow and Wood.
"Those officers are there to build relationships with students, creating some lasting relationship that will hopefully act to prevent criminal behavior."
Sikorski continued to throw his full support to the idea of a youth assessment center.
"We are talking about a partnership between law enforcement, the school districts, the juvenile courts, social service agencies, private partners — even businesses," Sikorski explained. "We want to enlist anyone who wants to help their community.
"We have been talking about a way to institute a youth assessment center aimed at unclogging the juvenile justice system. We want to get to kids and families when small problems appear — or even potential problems start to show.
"Look, there are always going to be people who prey on others and have to be taken out of the community. In no way am I saying we should be soft on crime or criminals. It's simply that I see great potential in crime prevention if we have some way to fully assess kids and get them to the resources they and their families need.
"I am very hopeful about the idea."
Sikorski again took on the issue of the availability of guns — and candidly admitted there are felons on Davenport's streets in possession of firearms.
"Some of those felons are 17-year-olds and 18-year-olds," Sikorski said. "Again, we are talking about some people who may act differently if there had been some kind of early intervention."
The police chief said prevention and education are the "probably the best hope" in the effort to curb gun violence.
"There is the political question: Are guns bad?" Sikorski said. "We have 167 uniformed police officers and each one of them will give you varying, different views what should or could be done about guns.
"The reality is we deal with the fact that there are so many firearms out on the street. Guns are readily available throughout our community. We know bad guys are getting guns but I don't know that taking all guns away is the answer when we know bad guys will get their hands on guns no matter what."
Sikorski outlined the other side of investigating the guns used in kind of crimes that recently spiked.
"It is important to know we have a gun investigation unit and we track every single firearm we can seize and we do background checks on all those firearms," he said. "We work very closely with both the county and federal prosecutors and we look very closely at straw sales and individuals selling firearms."